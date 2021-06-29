© Instagram / bridgit mendler





Bridgit Mendler performed at SXSW on March 15, 2017 and ‘Nashville’ Enlists ‘Undateable’ Alum Bridgit Mendler for Recurring Role (Exclusive)





‘Nashville’ Enlists ‘Undateable’ Alum Bridgit Mendler for Recurring Role (Exclusive) and Bridgit Mendler performed at SXSW on March 15, 2017

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

The best sales to shop today: Bio Bidet, Aerogarden, Apple and more.

China's GEM to invest in nickel and cobalt recycling project.

Gold Drops to 10-Week Low as Dollar Gains on Covid Concerns.

Why motion blur on a 4K TV is so annoying: 120Hz refresh rate isn't enough.

Homeless debate: LA City Council will consider vote on stricter anti-camping ordinance.

Berlin moves forward on plans to return looted Benin Bronzes.

Daniel Craig in costume as Detective Benoit Blanc on set of Knives Out 2 in Greece.

Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band on the road, joining ZZ Top for support dates.

On CCTV, Suitcase Wheeled By Husband With Techie's Body Reportedly Within.

Nestcon actively traded on ACE Market debut, closes 14.3% higher at 32 sen.

No ban on Covishield, new certification system to facilitate travel within EU, clarifies EU Ambassador to India.

Jacob Zuma Is Ordered to Prison by South African Court.