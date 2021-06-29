© Instagram / david letterman





David Letterman brings Drew Barrymore to tears with birthday surprise and America Attempting to Cancel Diane Sawyer and David Letterman





America Attempting to Cancel Diane Sawyer and David Letterman and David Letterman brings Drew Barrymore to tears with birthday surprise

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

This Is Joe And Jill Biden's Biggest Complaint About The White House.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh on June 28 Shooting on S. Salina Street.

Montreal’s Shea Weber fined for non-call slash on Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov.

U.S. regulators to require reporting on crashes involving driver assistance systems like Tesla Autopilot.

Federal judge upholds post-Parkland ban on gun sales to people younger than 21.

Italy reports 42 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 679 new cases.

Sepp Kuss: 'Three stages feels like six' on tense opening days of Tour de France.

Kesich's Centralmaine.com column cites Butler opinion on unemployment.

One dead, two wounded after shootout in Jackson on Monday night.

Heavy police presence spotted on North 15th Street, Tuesday.

Coleman Centers the Discussion on Practice-Affirming ASCO Trials in Gynecologic Oncology.

'Dolphin' to be BYD's first model on its 800-V platform.