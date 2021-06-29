© Instagram / tila tequila





Tila Tequila welcomes a baby girl, Isabella and Tila Tequila suffers cuts, but escapes juggalos attack





Tila Tequila suffers cuts, but escapes juggalos attack and Tila Tequila welcomes a baby girl, Isabella

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Press Release.

America’s workers are exhausted and burned out — and some employers are taking notice.

France legalizes IVF for lesbians and single women.

Study finds link between sleep patterns and personality.

Denver breakfast and brunch staple opens at DIA.

Ghosn escape planners Michael and Peter Taylor apologize to Japan.

Ohio governor signs order allowing college athletes to profit off of name, image and likeness.

Lobster is always a good idea, and so is making Lobster Rolls for the Fourth of July.

ORPEA: 6 acquisitions in Europe: 4713 beds in 3 countries.

Believe / Press release regarding the terms of the stabilization transactions and the over-allotment option.

Sunny skies and ideal conditions for entertaining outdoors.

Report calls for public takeover of old oil and gas wells to fund their cleanup.