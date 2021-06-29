© Instagram / loren allred





Little Mix, Rita Ora, Liam Payne and Loren Allred celebrated teachers at inaugural global teacher prize concert in Dubai and New Music: Loren Allred f/ Ne-Yo – ‘Pot of Gold (Remix)’





New Music: Loren Allred f/ Ne-Yo – ‘Pot of Gold (Remix)’ and Little Mix, Rita Ora, Liam Payne and Loren Allred celebrated teachers at inaugural global teacher prize concert in Dubai

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

How a violent rampage in Winthrop left two dead and a city reeling.

Construction begins on $20 million logistics hub in Baldwin County.

Important judgment on pre-conditions in arbitration clauses.

Fresco dining on Gay Street in West Chester to continue.

Report: Olivier Giroud's Representatives Actively Working on Chelsea Exit.

Passengers describe 'extremely terrifying' emergency landing on flight to Sea-Tac.

Congressman Cohen Presides at Hearing on the Need to Enhance the Voting Rights Act.

Dungeons & Dragons Set Photos Reveal Michelle Rodriguez On Dragon Boat.

Connections: An update on the state of vaccinations in New York State.

Miami-Dade mayor says she will support grand jury investigation into Surfside condo collapse.

James Corden to change 'Spill Your Guts' segment after thousands call out anti-Asian tropes.

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine appears to work against Delta variant and others.