John Travolta's controversial video of his son divides fans and John Travolta shares rare photo with both kids, more news

Last News:

Horry County teens raising funds to buy picnic tables for Boys and Girls Club.

A Cape Cod shark forecast model: Researchers are trying to predict when and where great whites will roam along the shore.

No one injured after plane makes 'forced landing' and flips in Kenai refuge, officials say.

WWE NXT Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party.

Iowa approves $100M in provisional funding for sports and entertainment venues, hotels.

Candace Cameron Bure Shares Pics of Night She and Her Full House Costars First Met Her Husband.

Factors associated with clinical severity in emergency department patients presenting with symptomatic SARS‐CoV‐2 infection.

‘It makes sense to him’: Defense offers opening statements on mental state of Capital Gazette gunman.

College World Series 2021: Latest updates on rain delay in Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State Game 2.

Rochester on pace for its deadliest year in recent history.

Jimbo Fisher on his way to fourth consecutive top 10 recruiting class at Texas A&M.

Paul Finebaum on JT Daniels: ‘He’s the best QB in the SEC’.