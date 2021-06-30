© Instagram / Kendrick Lamar





Kendrick Lamar’s California home has gone up for sale and Kendrick Lamar’s ‘good kid, m.A.A.d. city’ spends over eight years on Billboard 200





Kendrick Lamar’s ‘good kid, m.A.A.d. city’ spends over eight years on Billboard 200 and Kendrick Lamar’s California home has gone up for sale

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Q&A: Sig and Kuhao Zane sit down with HNN to talk fashion, pandemic pivots and more.

Bulletin Board: Pioneer's Sam Glazier and Jared Hubbard qualify for Bassmaster High School National Championship.

Shohei Ohtani takes home run crown vs. Yankees, and doesn’t stop.

Names of Sonowal and Scindia top list as buzz of Cabinet rejig grows.

Japan Industrial Production (MoM) below expectations (-2.4%) in May: Actual (-5.9%).

Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov Wins Calder Trophy, Making Him NHL’s Top Rookie.

Utahn pleads guilty to murdering woman, 25, on 1st date.

Temple police marking tires to catch parking violators downtown.

Matamata-Piako District Council settles on 11.7 per cent rate increase.

Japan Industrial Production (MoM) below expectations (-2.4%) in May: Actual (-5.9%).

PM isolated on changed AstraZeneca advice.