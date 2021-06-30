© Instagram / Mariska Hargitay





Mariska Hargitay surprises 11-year-old 'SVU' fan who stopped kidnapper and Mariska Hargitay’s staying power continues to drive ‘SVU’





Mariska Hargitay surprises 11-year-old 'SVU' fan who stopped kidnapper and Mariska Hargitay’s staying power continues to drive ‘SVU’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Mariska Hargitay’s staying power continues to drive ‘SVU’ and Mariska Hargitay surprises 11-year-old 'SVU' fan who stopped kidnapper

California couple fined for digging up and burying Joshua trees.

Clintonville golf course owners and police ask for information regarding June burglary.

Euro 2020 quarterfinals matchups, odds and lines.

Colorado Rockies nearly add to MLB's no-hitter barrage, as German Marquez baffles Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field.

One dead after crash on I-15 in Kaysville.

AIR SHARK! Shark Week blimp scheduled to fly over Outer Banks on Wednesday.

Knoxville City Council authorizes KUB broadband proposal.

2 Hurt After Tree Comes Down on Home in Enfield.

Kevin Woo Gets Personal On New Retro-Pop Bop, «Got It».

Top cryptocurrency news on June 30: Major stories on Bitcoin's failures, Kevin Pietersen, investment scams.

Gantz didn't want a deal on the illegal West Bank outpost; he was left with no choice.