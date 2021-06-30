© Instagram / Cate Blanchett





Cate Blanchett highlights plight of refugees on World Refugee Day and Cate Blanchett to Play Donald Trump’s Sister in James Gray’s New Film: ‘It’s a Real Scene-Stealer’





Cate Blanchett to Play Donald Trump’s Sister in James Gray’s New Film: ‘It’s a Real Scene-Stealer’ and Cate Blanchett highlights plight of refugees on World Refugee Day

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

ADDING MULTIMEDIA XINSURANCE Offers Space Insurance to Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin Passengers.

Local Leaders see great opportunities for business as Name, Image and Likeness Bill passes.

Former police chief and partner hiking Appalachian Trail for charity.

NASA eyes global forecasts, looks at Louisiana delta system.

Elliott Aviation Hires Gerrod Andresen as Director of Aviation Products and Programs.

US lawmakers launch investigation into FDA approval and price of new Alzheimer's drug.

Huntsville outpacing rest of country in economic recovery after COVID.

REACH Armenia: Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) 2nd round.

Support for optional mask wearing in schools leads to new survey.

US will close 4 emergency shelters for migrant children, including Albion.

Wuhan virologist who worked on bat coronaviruses tied to military scientists, report says.

Austinites weigh in on what improvements they want to see for Zilker Park.