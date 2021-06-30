© Instagram / patton oswalt





Patton Oswalt’s ‘I Love My Dad’ Wraps Just In Time For Fathers Day; BuzzFeed Pride Fest Set; ‘Bad Detective’ And ‘A Rising Tide’ Deals; AIF Dates; More – Film Briefs and Big comedy shows are coming back: Hasan Minhaj and Patton Oswalt to play Portland





Big comedy shows are coming back: Hasan Minhaj and Patton Oswalt to play Portland and Patton Oswalt’s ‘I Love My Dad’ Wraps Just In Time For Fathers Day; BuzzFeed Pride Fest Set; ‘Bad Detective’ And ‘A Rising Tide’ Deals; AIF Dates; More – Film Briefs

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Family member’s ashes stolen in vehicle burglary.

MTI and Cajee brothers' Bitcoin scandals prompt quicker move for crypto regulations.

Indian tennis: Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan miss cut for men's doubles event at Tokyo Olympics.

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Leipzig to sign Bayern-linked Silva.

Yair Lapid, on UAE trip, opens first Israeli embassy in Gulf.

Tottenham 'tighten' grip on signing – Spurs plan to seal transfer 'in next few days'.

Brazil to suspend Indian COVID-19 vaccine deal as graft claims probed.

EXCLUSIVE ChemChina seeks to raise $10 bln from Syngenta IPO -sources.

Lori Vallow charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in former husband's death, prosecutor says.