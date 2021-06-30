© Instagram / maggie gyllenhaal





Maggie Gyllenhaal, 43, spends quality time with daughter Ramona, 14, in NYC and The Lost Daughter: Maggie Gyllenhaal directs new Elena Ferrante adaptation





The Lost Daughter: Maggie Gyllenhaal directs new Elena Ferrante adaptation and Maggie Gyllenhaal, 43, spends quality time with daughter Ramona, 14, in NYC

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

The DeLauro Democrats and the Bishops.

Psoriasis in Children and Diet: Foods to Avoid, Eat, and More.

Alien view of Earth and deleted coronavirus sequences.

4WARN Forecast: More storms and showers expected today.

Global V2X (Vehicle to Everything) and CVIS (Cooperative Vehicle Infrastructure System).

Rain and thunderstorms likely today with mostly cloudy skies.

North Korea's Kim says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse.

Pennsylvania State Police provide update on the scene of Lake Pleasant and Sampson Road; Case ruled as murder-suicide-arson.

Orange to launch experimental 5G network amid telecom rush to the cloud.

GoPacks, partner team to end hunger.

Rabiot's mum clashed with Pogba and Mbappé's families.

MFTBC and FUSO Financial launch FUSO Mileage Lease, the first «pay-as-you-drive» program in Japan & Asia.