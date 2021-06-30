© Instagram / tilda swinton





Tilda Swinton shares a tender kiss with her partner Sandro Kopp during lunch in Rome and Tilda Swinton cuts a low-key figure in a white shirt dress as she enjoys lunch with friends in Rome





Tilda Swinton cuts a low-key figure in a white shirt dress as she enjoys lunch with friends in Rome and Tilda Swinton shares a tender kiss with her partner Sandro Kopp during lunch in Rome

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Loki episode 4 recap: Sylvie and the God of Mischief face the apocalypse.

21 awesome AR and VR tools for learning.

Queer Characters Are At The Center In New Kids' Media.

Managing the demands of employees and customers.

Targeting the Wealthy and Corporations to Pay for Infrastructure Remains a Popular Option Among Voters.

Fire up jerk chicken with hot and spicy sides this Fourth of July.

Keep or toss? Homeowner asks what to do with pages and pages of documents.

UAB And JeffCo Officials Plan Hospital-Based Intervention Program For Gunshot Survivors.

Global Guided Missile and Space Vehicle Market Research Report 2021.

Labor and business leaders attend Cuomo fundraiser.

Leaders in Diversity 2021: Kimberly Bullock Gatling, of Fox Rothschild and the board for United Way of Greater Greensboro.

Exela Technologies Extends Digital Mailroom Solution and Deploys It for Small and Medium Businesses in the UK.