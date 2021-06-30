© Instagram / ray charles





Ray Charles’ musical legacy has roots in Jacksonville area and Peter Guralnick on the Musical and Social Revolution of Ray Charles’ ‘I Got a Woman’





Peter Guralnick on the Musical and Social Revolution of Ray Charles’ ‘I Got a Woman’ and Ray Charles’ musical legacy has roots in Jacksonville area

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

SWE Senate RISE Sub-Team Findings and Recommendations.

Fauci warns there may soon be 'two Americas' as divide widens between vaccinated and unvaccinated areas.

DC update: Debates over race, discrimination and history take center stage on Capitol Hill.

Analysis: Donald Trump, Greg Abbott and the Texas-Mexico border.

Biden And Polis Are Talking Wildfire Prevention And Preparedness Today.

LIVE RADAR: Earlier start to rain and storms in Central Florida.

Yes, dogs can get sunburned. Here are other things to know to keep your pets safe this summer.

Carlisle Coffee and Sweets celebrates 10 years of business.

Locally shot 'Jack and the Treehouse' pits son vs. father in quest to save family's woods.

Focus on Black-owned businesses: Copley grad meets demand with bakery business.

Wimbledon 2021: Djokovic, Sabalenka and Murray in action on day three – live!

Wimbledon chiefs play down fears over slippery court after Serena Williams and Adrian Mannarino injuries.