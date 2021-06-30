© Instagram / susan sarandon





Susan Sarandon praises Brad Pitt for not cashing on his good looks to get work and Susan Sarandon on working with Brad Pitt in `Thelma and Louise`: He`s not just a gorgeous face





Susan Sarandon on working with Brad Pitt in `Thelma and Louise`: He`s not just a gorgeous face and Susan Sarandon praises Brad Pitt for not cashing on his good looks to get work

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Help Wanted: Project Choice hiring caregivers for adults and children with special needs.

The twisted psychology of capitalism—and why it won't hold sway forever.

Warm and humid today, widespread rain late week.

Genstar Capital and TA Associates Announce Agreement to Merge Compusoft and 2020.

Everyday Cheapskate: How to save money and get financially confident.

Retinal Vein Occlusion: Global Outlook and Current and Emerging Treatment Practices 2021.

A top designer wants to build an air-purifying Tesla rival that you can sleep and eat in.

Churches hold ‘City-Wide-Crusade’ nightly at Cass and 13th.

Officials Call For More Federal Help In Champlain Towers Search-And-Rescue Mission.

Illinois DCFS using Pride Month to enhance LGBTQI+ training and call for foster parents.

Dry and warm weather taking over again.

Pennsylvania State Police provide update on the scene of Lake Pleasant and Sampson Road; Case ruled as murder-suicide-arson.