© Instagram / eddie redmayne





The Dish: In town for filming, Eddie Redmayne hits Greenwich Avenue and Eddie Redmayne on ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ Camaraderie and Film’s Parallels to America Now





Eddie Redmayne on ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ Camaraderie and Film’s Parallels to America Now and The Dish: In town for filming, Eddie Redmayne hits Greenwich Avenue

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Putin: US and Britain both behind Black Sea «provocation».

Norway's Statnett sees decarbonisation drive boosting power prices and demand.

WOW! cable to leave Columbus, to be replaced by Atlantic Broadband.

The Best Takeout Picnics to Pack a Basket in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Hotwire Tries to Hack Its Way Into Gen Z and Millennial Hearts