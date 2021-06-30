© Instagram / lee majors





'Six Million Dollar Man' star Lee Majors says he was hesitant to take on role and Q&A: Lee Majors loves life as 'Evil Dead' dad





'Six Million Dollar Man' star Lee Majors says he was hesitant to take on role and Q&A: Lee Majors loves life as 'Evil Dead' dad

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Q&A: Lee Majors loves life as 'Evil Dead' dad and 'Six Million Dollar Man' star Lee Majors says he was hesitant to take on role

Senate Preservation Fund: Audit of FY 2018, 2019, and 2020 Transactions.

Live Covid News and Delta Variant Updates.

Our best July Fourth recipes for grilled meats, seasonal sides and make-ahead desserts.

Fox News to pay $1 million for sexual harassment and job retaliation violations.

COVID-19 in Europe and travel: Researchers show the important role of newly introduced lineages in COVID-19 resurgence after last summer.

Investigating UFOs and nukes.

Milk & Froth Expands From Ice Cream Truck To Brick-And-Mortar Store In Downtown Detroit.

Fire Destroys Braintree Home, Firefighters Battle Heat And Hydrant Issues Putting Out Flames.

People Moves: Willis Re’s Johns and Aon’s O’Donoghue to Carpenter; Garzon Succeeds Laidlaw at McLarens’ LatAm Business.

Cripple Creek pioneers announce 5k race for new track and field.

Eel products in the EU and the UK need better regulation.