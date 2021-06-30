© Instagram / shinedown





SHINEDOWN's Seventh Album To Be Released After The Summer and Brent Smith: Shinedown Have 9 Songs Written for Next Album





SHINEDOWN's Seventh Album To Be Released After The Summer and Brent Smith: Shinedown Have 9 Songs Written for Next Album

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Brent Smith: Shinedown Have 9 Songs Written for Next Album and SHINEDOWN's Seventh Album To Be Released After The Summer

Spiders are eating snakes all over the world, and yeah, it's gruesome.

Biden and Harris meet western governors amid historic heatwave – live.

Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'.

Britain and the E.U. Defer Action on Northern Ireland.

Celebrate Independence day the healthy and safe way.

LAPD seeks help to ID hit-and-run driver in fatal West Adams bicyclist crash.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Virgin Galactic, WideOpenWest and more.

The Adirondack housing crisis is pricing out local families and workers.

Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Wednesday’s game against the Astros.

Crime Stoppers offering $7,500 for information on homicide at Kehr and French streets.

Watch at 11 a.m.: Mayor Hancock rolling out new housing and homeless recovery plan.