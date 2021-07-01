© Instagram / beautiful people





Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Beautiful people at Our Lady Queen of Peace prom and more and Kintsugi Hope: repairing our brokenness to make us more beautiful people





Kintsugi Hope: repairing our brokenness to make us more beautiful people and Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Beautiful people at Our Lady Queen of Peace prom and more

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

NSA denies spying on Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

‘Terrifying’: East Nashville woman catches neighbor on camera peeping in bedroom window.

Site of anti-tax standoff in Plainfield back on market after major renovation.

Woman on the run, 2-month-old son could be in danger.

Why Roku Stock Suddenly Jumped on Wednesday.

4th of July festivities can spook your pets — here are tips on how to keep them safe.

Additional lane to close on I-75 near Saginaw for emergency repair.

US Judge Apologizes for 'Partisan' Comments on Trump Pardons.

Josh Donaldson on Lucas Giolito: ‘I didn’t think I was showing him up’.

Ontario Moving to Step 2 of its Reopening Plan on June 30.

Algae on Lake Michigan beach stumps state officials, prompts testing.

State education boards seek input on how to best use federal funding.