© Instagram / dark sky





Apple-owned Dark Sky app updated with Apple Watch improvements and more and Dark Sky’s iOS app and website will shut down at the end of 2022





Dark Sky’s iOS app and website will shut down at the end of 2022 and Apple-owned Dark Sky app updated with Apple Watch improvements and more

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

President Biden meets with Western state governors to discuss ways to combat drought, heat and wildfires.

Study suggests it is common for pet dogs and cats to catch COVID-19 from their owners.

Duck Hunt – The VA Cannot Escape The Medline Protest, And Takes A Few Shots In The Process.

SmartBear Addresses Rapid Expansion of APAC Business and Channel Partners with New Office in Melbourne, Australia.

Star Wars Detours Probably Won't Ever Be Released and Here's Why.

Drivers find fowl conditions after pigeons released on I-95.

‘It’s a perfect storm’ — 5 Seattle chef/owners on how the end of COVID-19 restrictions affects their restaurants and bars.

Department of Defense Leaders Update Reporters on COVID-19 Efforts.

3 big questions for China’s future on the 100th anniversary of its Communist Party.

Gov. Edwards signs HB 409 on Title IX, other bills.

Caddo grand jury clears deputies in inmate death; no word yet on findings in second death investigation.

Macomb official: Rumors rampant on Detroit flooding cause.