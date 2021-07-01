© Instagram / flight of the navigator





A new Flight of the Navigator remake may finally take flight and July 30 in Sci-Fi History: Flight of the Navigator





July 30 in Sci-Fi History: Flight of the Navigator and A new Flight of the Navigator remake may finally take flight

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

State Leaders Search For Ways To Fund Fixes To Pennsylvania’s Aging And Crumbling Infrastructure.

As Pride Month comes to an end, activists say focus on LGBTQ issues should remain year-round.

Point Dume Parade on for July 4, Colony Fireworks Show in the Works.

Teammates helping Sales settle in on IU’s offensive line.

Nature-inspired 'creatures' hidden on land trust trails as part of RIWalks Challenge.

Biden signs bill repealing Trump-era EPA rule on methane emissions.

Oregon Health Officials Blame Over 60 Deaths on Heat Wave Out of 100-Plus in Northwest Investigated for Ties to Heat.

Lawmakers honor Gastonia native Thomas Sowell on 91st birthday.

Branson mum on when he'll launch to space on Virgin Galactic.

Tejon Ranch Breaks Ground on Massive Spec Warehouse.

Former White House Chief Of Staff Andrew Card On Working With Donald Rumsfeld.

Quentin Tarantino Reflects On Working Relationship With Harvey Weinstein.