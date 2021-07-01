© Instagram / jiro dreams of sushi





‘Jiro Dreams of Sushi’ Filmmaker Sets Thriller ‘Consume’ With 21 Laps, Fox Searchlight (Exclusive) and INDEPENDENT LENS: Jiro Dreams Of Sushi





INDEPENDENT LENS: Jiro Dreams Of Sushi and ‘Jiro Dreams of Sushi’ Filmmaker Sets Thriller ‘Consume’ With 21 Laps, Fox Searchlight (Exclusive)

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Legislature passes $52B budget, continues to debate tax measures.

This holiday weekend expect more cars and higher gas prices.

The Amazon sellers who sold up and became millionaires.

Live updates: Chinese Communist Party 100th year anniversary kicks off with President Xi Jinping speech.

Miami-Area Collapsed Condo Crews Keep Looking for Survivors on Day 7.

Legislature passes $52B budget, continues to debate tax measures.

Former NASA astronaut and Shuttle boss weigh in on fixing Hubble Space Telescope.

U.S. State Department to add gender-inclusive option on passports, no longer requires gender-affirming documentation.

No structural damage to left knee of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, sources say.