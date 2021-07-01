© Instagram / Nina Dobrev





'The Vampire Diaries': Kat Graham Says She and Nina Dobrev Don't Want a Reboot and Kate Hudson Sends Alcohol & Mule to Nina Dobrev & Friends





'The Vampire Diaries': Kat Graham Says She and Nina Dobrev Don't Want a Reboot and Kate Hudson Sends Alcohol & Mule to Nina Dobrev & Friends

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Kate Hudson Sends Alcohol & Mule to Nina Dobrev & Friends and 'The Vampire Diaries': Kat Graham Says She and Nina Dobrev Don't Want a Reboot

Maserati reworks its trims for 2022 Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte.

WATCH: Bill Cosby makes exclusive appearance in bed on CBS 42 hours after being released from prison.

Convicted Houston felon Darrick Tyron Gray out on 10 bonds arrested on 4 new crimes.

Longtime anchor John Overall looks back on 15 years spent at News 4 Tucson.

How a lake on an Antarctic ice shelf disappeared in three days.

Dogs kill 32 sheep in savage mauling on block north of Kaikōura.

Bismarck-based energy company to buy North Dakota's largest coal-fired power plant.

U.S. science agency expected to open probe of Florida building collapse -source.

Rain in southeast NM leaves one dead, 38 others told to evacuate.

Colorado Is Creating A Special Tax District To Fund Front Range Rail Dreams.

Petersburg first responders create splash park for kids to ‘cool off’ in sweltering temps.