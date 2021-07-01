© Instagram / Bruno Mars





Bruno Mars lines up two live shows at MGM National Harbor this August – 97.9 WRMF and Bruno Mars, Van Morrison set new show dates on the Strip





Bruno Mars, Van Morrison set new show dates on the Strip and Bruno Mars lines up two live shows at MGM National Harbor this August – 97.9 WRMF

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Fourth of July parade and another McKinney event in early July.

Ephrata and Royal School districts suspend transportation due to heat-related safety concerns.

Friends and family of Capitol rioter caught on video dragging a cop tell judge he was 'helping' the officer.

Getting the child tax credit payment July 15? 3 ways to find out.

Josh Donaldson responds to Lucas Giolito.

Teacher arrested for sexual exploitation with student.

River Park mixed-use development planned for southeast Austin.

New opportunities for the aerospace industry are taking flight in Wichita.

Girls set up lemonade stand for slain Colorado officer, raise hundreds: ‘We were blown away’.

Canadian government approves modified quarantine for CFL.

San Diego Convention Center ending its role as a facility for unaccompanied migrant children.

Section III OHSL Patriot all-league selections for boys lacrosse.