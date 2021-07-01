© Instagram / Jamie Dornan





Shalom Brune-Franklin and Jamie Dornan film scenes for thriller The Tourist in Adelaide and Fifty Shades Of Grey’s Jamie Dornan Was Apparently Not Such A Catch With The Ladies In His Younger Years





Fifty Shades Of Grey’s Jamie Dornan Was Apparently Not Such A Catch With The Ladies In His Younger Years and Shalom Brune-Franklin and Jamie Dornan film scenes for thriller The Tourist in Adelaide

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

California school stripped of title over tortilla incident.

Opinion: The Coronado School Board should rehire Coach Laaperi and apologize.

Escaped zebra cobra caught and removed, Raleigh Police say.

Free speech and our social media footprint.

Avon Lake police look for information on stolen Bobcat and trailer.

Mayor's Race: Kathryn Garcia Gains on Eric Adams in Early Ranked Choice Recount.

High school fishing tournament underway on Lake Hartwell.

Avon Lake police look for information on stolen Bobcat and trailer.

Couple living near Prineville lose home to a fire which sparked evacuations, O'Neil Hwy. closure.

How Donald Rumsfeld Deserves to Be Remembered.