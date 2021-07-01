© Instagram / Kendrick Lamar





Polo G Wants To Work With J. Cole And Kendrick Lamar But Has Condition and The Game teases new Kendrick Lamar music dropping “real soon”





The Game teases new Kendrick Lamar music dropping «real soon» and Polo G Wants To Work With J. Cole And Kendrick Lamar But Has Condition

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Texas' Nixon and Witt Joining Collegiate National Team.

Wisconsin man arrested on eighth OWI charge after crashing car.

Minnesota to spend $132 million in federal rescue money to boost student recovery from pandemic effects.

Donor commits $1M to CSU program to minimize conflict between humans, carnivores.

Panel of SC lawmakers examine state’s process for keeping voter list up to date.

San Jose to tax gun owners, will confiscate firearms for noncompliance.

Exclusive: County Orders Inspection Of Marina City Club Towers In Marina Del Rey After Tragic Florida Condo Collapse.

It’s Not Just Home Prices; Rent In DFW Is Also Going Up.

In California, anti-Asian hate crime rose 107% in 2020.

Minnesota to spend $132 million in federal rescue money to boost student recovery from pandemic effects.

Hyde Park must cut water use in half or tanks could run dry by Saturday.

Chemical plant that caught fire in Laura being replaced.