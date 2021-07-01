June 25: What's Love Got to Do with It, starring Angela Bassett, made its U.S. debut, 1993 and ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Clip Introduces Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh as the Librarians

© Instagram / angela bassett





Last News:

Valley grapples with record number of people on the streets.

American Lung Association launches toolkits to help educate the public on COVID-19 vaccine importance.

Canton Concert Band to perform at Palace Theatre on July 7.

Joint investment plan to boost vaccine manufacturing capacity in Africa.

Local health officials stress COVID-19 vaccinations, say no plans to return to mask mandate.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Pikes Peak Summit House.

El Dorado resident named Miss Arkansas Senior America 2021, prepares for Miss Senior America pageant in August.

Court OKs 3rd-Degree Murder Against 3-Ex Cops In George Floyd Death.

Fort Collins man charged in $352,000 fraud case in Northern Colorado.

Man charged with murder in Valentine’s Day 2020 slaying.

6 Twin Cities Men Charged In Large-Scale Marijuana Operation.

Coronavirus cases continue to tick upward in LA County.