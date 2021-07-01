© Instagram / stevie wonder





Watch rare footage of 13-year-old Stevie Wonder performing ‘Fingertips’ and H.E.R. performs Stevie Wonder’s ‘Living for the City’ live on TODAY





H.E.R. performs Stevie Wonder’s ‘Living for the City’ live on TODAY and Watch rare footage of 13-year-old Stevie Wonder performing ‘Fingertips’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Suspected pipe bombs, hand grenades and possible transmitters found at remote Gunnison County campsite after scare atop Monarch Pass.

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Federal Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer of Germany.

Fresno State softball player speaks out on incident with former head coach Linda Garza.

Is Michigan’s Daxton Hill ready to live up to his five-star pedigree? Buckeyes’ best opponents, No. 21.

Woman Honors Late Husband By Donating Body Armor to YPSO K9.

Wonderland Fire: 'Fully engulfed' mobile home fire spreads to brush north of Redding.

As COVID-19 restrictions lifted, Bend businesses leave mask-wearing choice up to customers.

Suns vs. Clippers score: Live NBA playoff updates as Phoenix looks for Finals spot while LA tries to force Game 7.

Some Pushing for Changes After Surfside Building Collapse.

Have you seen him?: Murray police searching for theft suspect.

Manhunt underway in Metro East for man accused of wrestling with officer.

Processional held for fallen Wabash Fire Protection District firefighter.