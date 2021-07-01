© Instagram / stephen amell





Stephen Amell Addresses Reports He Was Forcibly Removed From Plane and Stephen Amell Addresses Reports He Was Forcibly Removed From Plane





We spoke with Mayor Kincannon, Chief Thomas about Knoxville Police's issues: Read the transcript.

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

University of Alabama research: July 4 traffic crashes can be 'more severe and deadlier'.

EXPLAINER: The NCAA and the impact of NIL compensation.

Nordstrom selling hijabs to ‘celebrate and empower women’.

Federal Judge Blocks Social Media Law.

This is what Australia's top vaccine advice body says about AstraZeneca and under-40s.

WATCH: Baltimore Ravens Players Try To Pick A Maryland Crab.

Oregon celebrates official pandemic reopening, but more work to be done on equity, governor says.

China's Didi to be added to FTSE's equity indexes on July 8.

Update on the latest sports.

Even with rising gas prices, experts still expect busy holiday weekend on the roads.

Shots fired at Salem Fair on opening night.