© Instagram / maggie gyllenhaal





Maggie Gyllenhaal, Song Kang-ho in Cannes festival jury and Jury duty: Tahar Rahim, Maggie Gyllenhaal in the jury for Cannes





Jury duty: Tahar Rahim, Maggie Gyllenhaal in the jury for Cannes and Maggie Gyllenhaal, Song Kang-ho in Cannes festival jury

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Green Day tease 'new music and unknown adventures'.

State and federal officials shut down credit repair company.

UK Healthcare Merges Art and Science With the Opening of New Aesthetics Center.

Fall River Fourth of July fireworks return this Sunday.

Powell and Biden link arms for America’s inflation summer.

Bittersweet departures and celebrations — High Country News – Know the West.

Ericsson and Huawei Take the Lead in ABI Research's 5G Core & Edge Platforms Competitive Ranking; Mavenir, Affirmed Networks Named Top Challengers.

2022 World Cup Asian Qualifiers Final Draw: Iran and South Korea in Group A, Japan and Australia in Group B.

New Executive Board at Spielwarenmesse eG: Florian Hess, Jens Pflüger and Christian Ulrich start on 1 July.

OUTDOORS: Summer salmon season opens off Sekiu and Port Angeles.

Taking a tour of Milwaukee's streetcar is just a hop, skip, and a jump away.

Easy and festive 4th of July s'mores board.