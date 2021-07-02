© Instagram / devil in a blue dress





Mel Winkler 'Devil in a Blue Dress' Dies at 78 – Remembering His Life and Career and Mel Winkler, Actor in ‘Devil in a Blue Dress’ and ‘Doc Hollywood,’ Dies at 78





Mel Winkler 'Devil in a Blue Dress' Dies at 78 – Remembering His Life and Career and Mel Winkler, Actor in ‘Devil in a Blue Dress’ and ‘Doc Hollywood,’ Dies at 78

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Mel Winkler, Actor in ‘Devil in a Blue Dress’ and ‘Doc Hollywood,’ Dies at 78 and Mel Winkler 'Devil in a Blue Dress' Dies at 78 – Remembering His Life and Career

Voting rights ruling increases pressure on Democrats to act.

Surfside officials focused on turtle disruption, overgrown hedges in years leading to deadly collapse.

Thurston County COVID-19 Update: Thurston County Health Officer Letter to the Community.

Sharon diner struggles to meet pre-pandemic hours with staffing issues.

Camper in woods west of Sisters injured trying to put out escaped cooking fire, cited.

Virginia launches adult Medicaid dental benefits to more than 750,000.

As troops leave, US to keep airstrike option in Afghanistan.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby heads back to Class AAA Nashville after painful debut.

Bakersfield Animal Care Center waiving fees to reclaim pet or adopt new one.

Fire crews responding to Mass General Hospital for hazmat situation.

Contagious disease prompts Humane Society of North Texas to halt dog adoptions.

Rockie Road: Arenado returns to Coors in Cardinals uniform.