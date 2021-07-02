© Instagram / guinevere





Guinevere Ussery and ESL Gaming and Guinevere Capital Introduce Oceanic League of Legends Infrastructure





ESL Gaming and Guinevere Capital Introduce Oceanic League of Legends Infrastructure and Guinevere Ussery

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Fourth of July Personal Watercraft Ban on Lake Austin.

Pandemic prompts scientists at Cincinnati Children's to focus on suicide prevention research efforts.

HSD Staff Respond to Record-Breaking Heatwave.

Body found near Diamond Lake Trail in Boulder County believed to be missing hiker.

MLB All-Star Game voting results: Full list of starters for American League, National League.

Wildfires grow in northern California with smoke plumes visible from space.

Man accused of stealing, crashing ambulance in Joliet.

Body Of Stanislaus State Professor James Youngblom Found In Yosemite.

Transatlantic Rowers Make Unexpected Layover In Falmouth.

UPDATE: One dead, two injured in the Cedar Wapsi crash.