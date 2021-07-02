© Instagram / holy smoke





'The moment I saw them, I said holy smoke, I will die!': Alberta hiker escapes grizzly encounter and Holy smoke! German customs seizes 10 tons of shisha tobacco





'The moment I saw them, I said holy smoke, I will die!': Alberta hiker escapes grizzly encounter and Holy smoke! German customs seizes 10 tons of shisha tobacco

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Holy smoke! German customs seizes 10 tons of shisha tobacco and 'The moment I saw them, I said holy smoke, I will die!': Alberta hiker escapes grizzly encounter

Community Harvest announces new President and CEO.

Public Advised of Possible Oil Impacts on Jekyll & St. Simons Islands.

OCSD BOE Re-Elects DelConte To President; Provides Update On Soil, Track Projects.

49ers name Patrick Willis, John Taylor to team’s Hall of Fame.

Dentistry associate professor to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scandal.

COVID-19 tests more difficult to find in Oklahoma.

Japan, Pacific leaders to discuss free, open Indo-Pacific.

Bailey Boswell was perfect victim to fall prey to Aubrey Trail, defense attorney says.

Live Blog: Happily Ever After Fireworks Return to Disney.

Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-San Bernardino, among 13 to investigate Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

‘A Travesty That Needs To Be Addressed:' Federal Firefighters Bemoan Low Pay.

Just out of college, Davis Thompson schools the field to take early lead at Rocket.