© Instagram / jinn





Liam Neeson Weighs In on Force Ghost Qui-Gon Jinn Script – Inside the Magic and Liam Neeson refutes rumours about him returning as Qui-Gon Jinn for 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series





Liam Neeson Weighs In on Force Ghost Qui-Gon Jinn Script – Inside the Magic and Liam Neeson refutes rumours about him returning as Qui-Gon Jinn for 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Liam Neeson refutes rumours about him returning as Qui-Gon Jinn for 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series and Liam Neeson Weighs In on Force Ghost Qui-Gon Jinn Script – Inside the Magic

Attorney General Merrick Garland orders temporary halt of federal executions.

Rabbi Stabbed Outside Shaloh House Synagogue In Brighton.

Clippers Await Kawhi Leonard's Decision on Contract Option.

Baby tests positive to COVID-19 Delta strain in Adelaide.

Damages reported, 1 person trapped after tornado warnings in DC area.

State's gun licensing website bogged down by applicants for free lifetime permits.

Rabbi Stabbed Outside Shaloh House Synagogue In Brighton.

Police arrest 4, board up 3 homes while raiding 4 homes in Youngstown.

La Pine joins other governments in Deschutes County, bans public use of any fireworks.

CDPHE reports one new COVID-19 outbreak in Boulder County.

LRPD: One person shot outside gas station in Little Rock.

Princess Diana statue unveiled at Kensington Palace as fans question one perplexing detail.