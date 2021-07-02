© Instagram / darius rucker





Hootie singer Darius Rucker puts his country hat on for Mystic Lake show and Young Darius Rucker super fan gets surprise of a lifetime at CCMF





Young Darius Rucker super fan gets surprise of a lifetime at CCMF and Hootie singer Darius Rucker puts his country hat on for Mystic Lake show

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Friday, July 2.

Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai pledge shares to global banks.

Batley and Spen by-election: Surprise win for Labour's Kim Leadbeater.

MORNING BID Bring on the payrolls.

CDFW urges public to fish responsibly on Free Fishing Day Saturday.

Pennsylvania grant money going to fire, emergency responders throughout Lycoming County.

Overcoming behavioural bias is key to electric vehicle uptake.

West Ham at risk of insolvency according to Andrea Agnelli.

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Friday, July 2.

Batley and Spen by-election: Surprise win for Labour's Kim Leadbeater.

Super2 teams being sounded out for Townsville double.