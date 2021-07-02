© Instagram / olivia holt





‘Cruel Summer’ Star Olivia Holt Signs With WME and Olivia Holt DISHES All-New 'Cruel Summer' S2 Details & New Music!





‘Cruel Summer’ Star Olivia Holt Signs With WME and Olivia Holt DISHES All-New 'Cruel Summer' S2 Details & New Music!

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Olivia Holt DISHES All-New 'Cruel Summer' S2 Details & New Music! and ‘Cruel Summer’ Star Olivia Holt Signs With WME

Justices Gorsuch and Thomas call to revisit landmark First Amendment case New York Times v. Sullivan.

Covid Live Updates: Vaccines, Delta Variant and Cases.

Deadly poison hemlock and spotted water hemlock found in Delaware.

Watch Taylor Swift and Big Red Machine team up for new song 'Renegade'.

NC Gov. Cooper: Governor Cooper Announces State Boards and Commissions Appointments.

Disney World pulls classic ‘boys and girls’ greeting to be ‘inclusive’.

Sykesville to celebrate 'America's Main Streets' national title and $25000 prize it won last year this weekend.

Foot and ankle surgery patients had significant mortality rate with COVID-19 diagnosis.

Here's what you need to know about markets and the July Fourth U.S. holiday.

iOS 15: Download and install the beta on your iPhone or iPad right now. Here's how.

These Hamden and North Branford kids design clothes and wrote a book. They're not even 13.

What To Watch, Listen, And Read: 'Sex/Life,' Jean Smart, Jay Nedaj, Arooj Aftab.