© Instagram / grindr





Pride is an art form for Grindr co-founder and 3 Dallas men sentenced for 2017 attacks on gay men who were lured via Grindr app





3 Dallas men sentenced for 2017 attacks on gay men who were lured via Grindr app and Pride is an art form for Grindr co-founder

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

June Jobs Report Delivers Good News and Big Questions for Washington.

Bird rescue and rehab centers closely monitoring mysterious illness affecting songbirds.

Man who claimed to have gun threatened to harm woman and damage gas station: Shaker Heights police blotter.

Stormy Friday: Impressive rainfall, loads of lightning and small hail fall across Western New York.

Spartans Move Up Home-and-Home Series With Washington To 2022, 2023.

Saturday Forecast: The holiday weekend starts out warm and dry...

Your guide to southeastern Wisconsin beaches: Hours, locations and which have lifeguards.

Bobby Gillespie and Jehnny Beth Capture the Awkwardness of Divorce on ‘Utopian Ashes’.

Race fans and businesses giveback during Pa Speedweek.

2 boys, ages 8 and 9, charged in fatal shooting man on tractor in South Carolina.

TRACKING: Hot and Dry Weekend.

Fortnite season 7, week 4 challenges and how to complete them.