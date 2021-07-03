© Instagram / boogeyman





The Boogeyman rises in new Halloween Kills trailer and The Right Has Chosen Critical Race Theory as Its New Boogeyman to Scare Voters





The Right Has Chosen Critical Race Theory as Its New Boogeyman to Scare Voters and The Boogeyman rises in new Halloween Kills trailer

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'Above and beyond': Three grand marshals chosen to lead Chatham's Independence Day Parade.

Muscatine’s Joe Wieskamp leaving Hawkeyes and staying in NBA Draft.

Follow-Up Friday: Making repairs and helping clean up.

Cargo plane crashes off Oahu; 2 injured pilots rescued.

AMC shares fall after Iceberg Research discloses short position.

NorCal deputy plays Taylor Swift song in effort to avoid on-camera confrontation with protesters.

Dominion Energy settles on customer rate hike request.

Road rage shootings triple over 2 years on Indianapolis interstates.

Operation Dry Water Aims To Crack Down On Boating Under The Influence.

Extreme summer heat slows coho bite, brings on statewide fishing restrictions.

Is It OK To Ask Someone If They’ve Been Vaccinated? Medical Ethicist Offers Advice On COVID Vaccine Etiquette.