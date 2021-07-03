© Instagram / civic duty





COVID vaccine: Where does freedom end and civic duty begin? and A job or a civic duty? Colorado weighs paying school board members





A job or a civic duty? Colorado weighs paying school board members and COVID vaccine: Where does freedom end and civic duty begin?

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Alexandra Stevenson on Coco Gauff and the Wimbledon spotlight.

All about the Princess Diana statue William and Harry just unveiled.

2 new billboards aim to help solve fatal Orange County hit-and-run crash that killed 19-year-old.

Police searching for driver in Reisterstown hit-and-run Thursday.

Charles Huff and Marshall rolling on the recruiting trail.

NHTSA issues Standing General Order requiring incident reporting for ADS and ADAS.

Alexandra Stevenson on Coco Gauff and the Wimbledon spotlight.

Southampton County Sheriff’s Office IDs 2 killed in crash on Route 58.

90 Plus: 99-year old Lafayette woman reflects on her life’s journey.

Boating safely will help everyone on the water enjoy the holiday weekend.

Suspect arrested for shooting on W. 19th Street in Sioux City.

US Returns to Pre-pandemic Travel Levels for Holiday Weekend.