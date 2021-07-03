© Instagram / colonia





With passenger traffic not back to normal, Uruguayan port of Colonia undertakes improving its facilities and LMC Construction: Colonia Paz II • Daily Journal of Commerce





LMC Construction: Colonia Paz II • Daily Journal of Commerce and With passenger traffic not back to normal, Uruguayan port of Colonia undertakes improving its facilities

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

New $8.5 million contract between Syracuse city and police includes residency requirement.

Rhode Island lawmakers recess without adopting TCI, leaving just Mass. and Washington, D.C.

Weekend road trip: Kansas and Missouri have some of the lowest gas prices in the US.

Watch: Man on sidewalk nearly hit by out-of-control car.

Swim caps designed for Black hair won’t be allowed at Tokyo Olympics.

Snow Hill brings back first Friday event just in time for the holiday weekend.

Kentucky basketball: Jalen Duren sets top 5: Memphis Tigers now in lead?

7 dead, including 4 children, after house fire in Chestermere, Alta.

B.C. man says he watched in horror as Lytton wildfire claimed the lives of his parents.

How Country Singer Carly Pearce Embarrassed Herself In Front of Dolly Parton.

HCHS grad hired as Defensive Coordinator at Atlanta college.

The Latest: Murray's great moments, frustration at Wimbledon.