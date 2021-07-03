© Instagram / dangerous minds





Michelle Pfeiffer, 62, shares flashback photo from her 1995 film Dangerous Minds and Dangerous Minds Brewing Company, South Florida’s newest brewery, opens at Pompano Citi Centre





Dangerous Minds Brewing Company, South Florida’s newest brewery, opens at Pompano Citi Centre and Michelle Pfeiffer, 62, shares flashback photo from her 1995 film Dangerous Minds

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Reconnecting the Town: Enhancing Oakland's Civic….

A Fond Farewell To Your Friend And Neighbor: KRCC's Vicky Gregor Is Retiring After 25 Years.

GAR tumbling and trampoline athletes bring home national titles.

Mystery remains in sickness and death of songbirds.

Euro 2020 hits and misses: Italy rewarded for their courage but Spain's menace grows.

Police groups sue over changes to Minnesota deadly force law.

U.S. House passes amendment to ban transporting of horses to Canada or Mexico for slaughter.

Remaining part of Surfside condo to be demolished, mayor says.

U.S. to ship 4 million vaccine doses to Indonesia 'as soon as possible'.

Rep. Cline introduces amendment to look into origins of COVID.

AlCo Sheriff’s Sergeant Plays Taylor Swift Song to Keep Activists from Uploading Video to YouTube.