© Instagram / dead silence





Warzone player suggests game-changing nerf for Dead Silence and Warzone devs tease perk rebalance to counter Dead Silence





Warzone devs tease perk rebalance to counter Dead Silence and Warzone player suggests game-changing nerf for Dead Silence

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Frey proposes $28 million in affordable housing and homelessness.

Addison Prepares for Annual Kaboom Town! Event.

Applications for Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley homes now available.

Former MT Native Women’s Coalition executives sentenced for stealing grant funds.

Fishing derby at Lake Ole for kids.

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Rebel resurgence raises questions for Abiy Ahmed.

Firefighters ready for busy weekend, advise fireworks safety.

Pomona migrant shelter ‘a model’ for others, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra says.

More than 125 youth, adults test positive for COVID-19 after outbreak at church camp, Galveston County Health District confirms.

Heat safety reminders for the Fourth of July weekend.

Pittsburgh building industry experts stress need for inspections.