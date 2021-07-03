© Instagram / dear john





Dear John: 'I just married a slob and feel like I made a huge mistake' and Amanda Seyfried Shares Throwback Photos on 'Dear John' Set with Co-Star Channing Tatum





Dear John: 'I just married a slob and feel like I made a huge mistake' and Amanda Seyfried Shares Throwback Photos on 'Dear John' Set with Co-Star Channing Tatum

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Amanda Seyfried Shares Throwback Photos on 'Dear John' Set with Co-Star Channing Tatum and Dear John: 'I just married a slob and feel like I made a huge mistake'

La Crosse man receives heart and lung transplant after one day on the wait list.

On July 4, celebrate truth and freedom. An enduring democracy requires both.

Dry heat and wind combine for high fire danger Fourth of July weekend.

Bill and Ted Face the Music Is Finally Streaming.

On July 4, celebrate truth and freedom. An enduring democracy requires both.

Court records raise questions of pilot's qualifications to fly before deadly crash.

Wrigley Field hosts naturalization ceremony for 1st time.

Game thread: Dodgers go for seventh straight win.

Local lawmaker pushes for voluntary mask-wearing in schools.

Funeral For Winthrop Shooting Victim Ramona Cooper Set For Tuesday.

Amici come out for N.D. law regulating 'abusive' PBMs.