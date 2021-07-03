© Instagram / diamonds are forever





Scientific Games to showcase new slot game “James Bond – Diamonds Are Forever” at this week's Macau After Dark 7 and When Diamonds are Forever, starring Sir Sean Connery, was filmed in Southampton





Scientific Games to showcase new slot game «James Bond – Diamonds Are Forever» at this week's Macau After Dark 7 and When Diamonds are Forever, starring Sir Sean Connery, was filmed in Southampton

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

When Diamonds are Forever, starring Sir Sean Connery, was filmed in Southampton and Scientific Games to showcase new slot game «James Bond – Diamonds Are Forever» at this week's Macau After Dark 7

Friday evening forecast: mild temperatures, unbearable humidity and a plethora of rain chances.

Man arrested after spitting on WFPD officer.

Black Caps bowlers take hat-tricks on the same day in England's Twenty20 Blast.

Boise River: police urge floaters to respect neighborhoods; here are ways to help.

Mother of Dallas officer killed on July 7 provides meals for entire patrol division.

Passengers prepare to sail as cruises resume out of Galveston this weekend.

Appleton paper mill to close.

Rabalais: We can't relate to Sha'Carri Richardson's athleticism, but we can relate to her humanity.

Man Fighting For Life After Quintuple Shooting In East Mount Airy, Philadelphia Police Say.

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne played with ankle ligaments tear in Euro 2020 loss to Italy.

Juneteenth, day after Thanksgiving may become paid days off in Madison.

Hazmat situation blocks Harpersville Road in Newport News.