© Instagram / fiddler on the roof





Review: 'Tevye in New York!' picks up 'Fiddler on the Roof' and Local kids take the stage in the upcoming Chanticleer production of ‘Fiddler on the Roof, Jr.’





Review: 'Tevye in New York!' picks up 'Fiddler on the Roof' and Local kids take the stage in the upcoming Chanticleer production of ‘Fiddler on the Roof, Jr.’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Local kids take the stage in the upcoming Chanticleer production of ‘Fiddler on the Roof, Jr.’ and Review: 'Tevye in New York!' picks up 'Fiddler on the Roof'

Wauwatosa police: woman struck and killed by train Friday afternoon.

Fonda Speedway Museum taking steps to expand its mission of preserving the history of the 'Track of Champions'.

Westlake’s Connor Robertson commits to the Longhorns.

AOC blasts IOC for suspending US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson over marijuana test.

Auberlen holds off Heylen for Michelin Pilot Challenge win at wet Watkins Glen.

San Diego DA's Office Clears 20 Officers In Five Separate Police Shootings.

Violent crime was up in US last year, but not in Keene.

Calaveras County Man Arrested After Deadly Shooting In Vallecito Area.

Record heatwave may have killed 500 people in western Canada.

Migrant boy abandoned in Mexico left Honduras with his father, consul says.

WATCH: Mexican oil company suffers huge gas pipeline fire in Gulf.