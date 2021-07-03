© Instagram / flight of the navigator





80s Family Sci-fi Adventure “Flight Of The Navigator” Gets 4K Scan Ready For New Blu-ray and Why Disney Needs to Relaunch ‘Flight of the Navigator’





Why Disney Needs to Relaunch ‘Flight of the Navigator’ and 80s Family Sci-fi Adventure «Flight Of The Navigator» Gets 4K Scan Ready For New Blu-ray

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Previously concussed Clint Frazier goes on injured list with vertigo.

Florida city orders condo building to evacuate after structure deemed unsafe.

First Friday returns to Reading with entertainment, beer garden, fun activities.

Jail sentence lifted for man who waved chainsaw at 2020 Texas protest.

Oregon gets additional federal funding for wildfire recovery.

Busy Philipps Recruits Followers' Help to Create a Stitch Cake for Daughter Cricket's 8th Birthday.

Matsuyama tests positive for COVID-19, withdrawn in Detroit.

Port Washington nurse honored for being 1st American to get COVID-19 vaccine outside clinical trial.

EXPLAINER: When is the US war in Afghanistan really over?

Breaking down the second-round failure that the Rangers cannot afford in future MLB drafts.

Region/state roundup: U.Va. finishes 11th in Directors’ Cup.

Fireworks ban rescinded in Fountain.