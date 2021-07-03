© Instagram / frances ha





11 Reasons I Watch 'Frances Ha' Over & Over Again and Frances Ha Trailer: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's Manhattan





11 Reasons I Watch 'Frances Ha' Over & Over Again and Frances Ha Trailer: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's Manhattan

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Frances Ha Trailer: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's Manhattan and 11 Reasons I Watch 'Frances Ha' Over & Over Again

Ask an Agent: What is a certificate of occupancy and what do I do to get one?

Donovan Clingan, Class of ’22 center and Syracuse target, commits to Connecticut.

Disney cuts «Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls» from fireworks show.

City of Lewiston Road and Traffic Report For Week of July 5.

Bicyclist's death sparks conversation on plans to improve safety on E. Washington Ave.

Coliseum Northside provides tips on how to be safe this summer.

Calf issue lands Kolten Wong on the injured list for the third time this season.

New Montana laws on marijuana, transgender athletes, more take effect July 1.

Rideshare driver indicted on murder charge in fatal shooting at 2020 BLM protest in Austin, Texas.

White House releases findings of commission on sexual assault in the military.

Abandoned Coco Palms Resort on Kauai to be auctioned this month.

Daychella festival to debut on Fourth of July on Indy's northwest side.