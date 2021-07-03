© Instagram / holy smoke





Holy smoke: Waterpipes keep bubbling in Iraqi shrine of Karbala and Popular San Antonio barbecue truck Holy Smoke Barbecue + Taquitos rolls out second location





Popular San Antonio barbecue truck Holy Smoke Barbecue + Taquitos rolls out second location and Holy smoke: Waterpipes keep bubbling in Iraqi shrine of Karbala

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

More than 1,000 hate and bias crimes reported to state hotline last year.

Joe Maddon supports Shohei Ohtani pitching and hitting in All-Star Game.

Arjun Kapoor says him, Anshula, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi are 'not one unit': 'We still are different families'.

As pressure mounts on PN, BN 'rebels' in a tough spot, say analysts.

April Jeppson: Always sing if you feel inclined to do so.

Massachusetts State Police trooper killed in suspected ‘hate crime’ laid to rest.

Manager Joe Girardi booed for removing Zack Wheeler during Phillies’ walk-off win over Padres.

ValleyCats don't have room for former big league pitcher Bud Norris.

South Padre Island businesses prepare for Fourth of July weekend.

Arkansas man serving life for water pistol robbery gets clemency nod.