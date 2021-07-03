© Instagram / jt leroy





The Artist Savannah Knoop, Who Spent Six Years Posing as Literary Wunderkind JT LeRoy, Has a New Gallery Show and Film Review: ‘JT LeRoy’





Film Review: ‘JT LeRoy’ and The Artist Savannah Knoop, Who Spent Six Years Posing as Literary Wunderkind JT LeRoy, Has a New Gallery Show

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Oklahoma Sooners: Softball adds Oregon transfer Alyssa Brito.

Wild Sign Joel Eriksson Ek To $42M, 8-Year Contract.

Gold prices near two-month low. Should you buy on dips?

Recap: Sporting Kansas City II falls to 4-2 defeat against Louisville City FC.

Mixed-use development could come to midtown Memphis.

Regal agrees to buy Midwest City’s Warren Theater.

‘We stand with you’: Rep. Gaetz invites Britney Spears to address Congress amid conservatorship battle.

How to take Insta-worthy fireworks pics with your iPhone.

Dodgers roar back with 9-run 7th inning to beat Nationals.

ACLU pushes for immigrant detention center in Acadiana to shut down.

Gloria, Montgomery Steppe Gift Golden Globe-Winner Andra Day Key to City.

Great Redwood Trail gets key funding for blueprint tied to making 316-mile path ‘a reality’.