© Instagram / paranormal activity 3





'Paranormal Activity 3' sets box office records. Can another sequel be far behind? and ‘Paranormal Activity 3’ Trailer Shows Retro Scares (Video)





'Paranormal Activity 3' sets box office records. Can another sequel be far behind? and ‘Paranormal Activity 3’ Trailer Shows Retro Scares (Video)

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

‘Paranormal Activity 3’ Trailer Shows Retro Scares (Video) and 'Paranormal Activity 3' sets box office records. Can another sequel be far behind?

Maddon supports Ohtani pitching and hitting in All-Star Game.

Metro Detroit weather: Dry, crisp Friday night.

On Consumerism: Savings bonds and lottery tickets.

New US LGBTQ-rights Envoy Sees Reasons for Hope And Worry.

As condo crashed down, they escaped through smoke and ruin.

Nancy Lee Campbell.

Red, white and blue on display for High Rock Lake dock decorating champs.

Fighting against the tide.

'It's a moment I'll never forget': Meet the mother and son behind Thursday's birthday sign surprise.

Mary «Jackie» Bibbee.

Marietta's Armory hosting Eyes of Freedom exhibit.