© Instagram / Will Ferrell





The Latest: Will Ferrell cheers on Sweden at Euro 2020 and Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell lookalikes sought for ‘Christmas Carol’ musical movie set to shoot in Massachuset





Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell lookalikes sought for ‘Christmas Carol’ musical movie set to shoot in Massachuset and The Latest: Will Ferrell cheers on Sweden at Euro 2020

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Two West Indies cricketers collapse on-field during match; rolled out on stretcher.

David McWilliams: In the mandarin v merchant debate, my money is on the merchants.

Jim McGuinness: Focus on fitness needed for counties to keep up with the best.

Rónan Kelleher keen to build on a momentous month.

CSIR working on making 56 bulk drugs in India as Modi govt wants to cut imports from China.

Manchester United may change mind on Cristiano Ronaldo deal to save Glazer embarrassment.

Canada wildfire: Army on standby to evacuate towns threatened by blaze.

Review on Justin Langer opens door to Australian cricket squad for Tasmanian coaches Michael Di Venuto, Jeff Vaughan.

Garry Scott: Fidelma may be gone but her words will live on.

One person in critical condition after serious crash on State Highway 1, south of Timaru.