© Instagram / 15 minutes





15 Minutes: Victoria Scott-Miller and 15 minutes with Estée Lauder's Sue Fox





15 Minutes: Victoria Scott-Miller and 15 minutes with Estée Lauder's Sue Fox

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

15 minutes with Estée Lauder's Sue Fox and 15 Minutes: Victoria Scott-Miller

Those really were tornadoes in Arlington, on the National Mall and on H Street.

Kyle Schwarber placed on 10-day IL with 'significant' strain.

Rock slide causing major delays on Highway 24.

Weekend Service Returns to All MBTA Commuter Rail Lines On Saturday.

Links Mentioned On July 3-4, 2021.

Hate symbols graffitied on Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Central Long Beach • Long Beach Post News.

Sugar Fire threatens structures in Sierra Valley on Plumas National Forest.

Orioles' John Means: Rehab assignment on tap.